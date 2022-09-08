FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Virgin Money announce fixed rate changes

Virgin Money has announced a number of changes to its fixed rate mortgage products.

Rozi Jones
8th September 2022
Virgin Money

Changes have been made to its core residential and core buy-to-let ranges.

In its core residential range, all 2 and 3 year fixed rates between 65% and 80% LTV have been increased by 0.30% and 2 and 3 year fixes between 85% and 95% LTV will be increased by 0.40%.

For 5, 7, 10 and 15 fixed rates between 65% - 80%, rates increase by 0.20% and between 85% and 95% LTV, increased by 0.30%.

For the core buy-to-let range, all 2 and 3 year fixed rates will be increased by 0.40% and all 5 and 10 year fixed rates by 0.30%.

The end dates will move to 1 February of the relevant year.

All changes will be relevant as of 8pm today (Thursday 8th September).

