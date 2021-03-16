Virgin Money APPLY integration rolled out to all CloudTwenty7 users

"The pilot successfully demonstrated the speed and ease in which brokers can submit business to us through the platform, giving them more time to spend on helping their next client "

Twenty7Tec has announced that following the completion of a successful pilot with Virgin Money, all users of the CloudTwenty7 platform will now be able to access the APPLY integration.

During the pilot phase, Mortgage Advice Bureau and Connells successfully submitted over 1,000 applications to Virgin Money via APPLY.

The APPLY integration with Virgin will enable users of the CloudTwenty7 platform to apply for a Decision in Principle from Virgin Money, as well as submitting a full mortgage application.

Advisers can also receive decisions and case tracking updates, as well as view case notes to confirm the required documents that are needed and fees to be paid to Virgin before conversion to full mortgage application.

Nathan Reilly, head of lender relationship at Twenty7Tec, commented: “The initial roll out of our APPLY integration with Virgin to both MAB and Connells has been our most successful pilot to date, and we are delighted to now be able to extend this integration to all users of our CloudTwenty7 platform. This integration represents a significant milestone in our ambitions to deliver the very best solutions to help our advisers’ source, apply and ultimately obtain a mortgage for their clients.”

Simon Wallace, head of mortgage integration and transformation at Virgin Money, added: “The wider roll out of the APPLY platform to registered brokers in partnership with Twenty7Tec is very exciting. The pilot successfully demonstrated the speed and ease in which brokers can submit business to us through the platform, giving them more time to spend on helping their next client with their application. This is a great example of Virgin Money’s commitment to drive change and innovation in the mortgage market and push the boundaries of technology to help our intermediary partners and customers.”