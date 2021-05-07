FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Virgin Money launches intermediary-exclusive buy-to-let range

Rozi Jones
|
7th May 2021
Virgin Money

For the first time, Virgin Money is launching intermediary exclusive buy-to-let mortgages with £1,000 cashback, with options also available to portfolio customers.

The lender has also reduced rates across both its longer term residential and buy-to-let mortgage range.

The new buy-to-let exclusives are available up to 75% LTV with a two-year fixed rate available at 1.91% and a five-year fix at 2.13%, both with a £1,995 fee.

For portfolio landlords, two-year fixed rates start at 2.01% and five-year rates at 2.23%.

Across Virgin's core residential range, 10-year fixed rates at 65% LTV have been cut by 0.30% to 1.95% with a £995 fee and by 0.50% to 2.34% with no fee.

A 10-year fixed rate buy-to-let product at 75% LTV has reduced by 1.06% to 2.68% with a £995 fee.

As part of the changes, Virgin is withdrawing its seven-year fixed rate and £1m+ fixed rate ranges.

Selected buy-to-let 10-year fixed rates and fee saver products are also being withdrawn.

