Virgin Money trials first-time buyer app

"Home Buying Coach is a great example of how we can use our strategic partnerships to create innovative propositions that enhance the customer experience."

Virgin Money has announced the trial of a new app designed to help first-time buyers navigate the home purchase process.

Home Buying Coach is launching in collaboration with platform provider Life Moments.

The four-week trial will see customers invited to download the interactive tool which will calculate what each user can afford, over a range of buying timescales.

The tool will also generate a personalised plan, timeline and saving goals alongside an in-app digital coach.

The tool builds on the work Life Moments has already carried out via FirstHomeCoach, which has so far helped over 100,000 first-time buyers.

The full launch will follow the completion of the BETA phase, which is open to Virgin Money’s Help to Buy ISA customers as well its colleagues.

Simon Wallace, head of transformation at Virgin Money, commented: “Home Buying Coach is a great example of how we can use our strategic partnerships to create innovative propositions that enhance the customer experience. This app reflects Virgin Money’s wider digital transformation strategy of helping customers maximise control over their finances. Using technology, we want people to be able to access and make decisions about their money whenever and from wherever.”

Ben Leonard, CEO of Life Moments, added: "We are delighted to be working with Virgin Money to do more to help their first-time buyer customers get on the housing ladder. The Virgin Money corporate purpose to make people happier about money and their focus on experience over transactions made this a natural fit for Life Moments. We are confident our digital coaching & insights platform can support them in achieving their goals."