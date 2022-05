For residential borrowers, the lender's 90% 5-year fix with £495 fee will be withdrawn.

Two buy-to-let products are withdrawn - both 5-year fixed rates with £1,295 fee, at 60% and 75% LTV.

The products will be withdrawn as of 8pm tonight (Monday 23rd May 2022).

The lender urged any brokers applying for these products on behalf of their customer to send in their application as soon as possible, and said all other product rates remain unchanged.