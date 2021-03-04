FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Wales extends stamp duty holiday until 30th June

Rozi Jones
|
4th March 2021
welsh wales flag dragon
"Pressure will now be on the Scottish Ministers to extend their stamp duty holiday, also capped at £250,000 and worth up to £2,100"

The Welsh government has extended the stamp duty holiday until the end of June, but it will not offer a tapered return to its previous level as in England.

The first £250,000 of the price paid for a residential property in Wales will continue to be free from Welsh stamp duty provided that the transaction completes before 1st July 2021.

For transactions completing on or after 1st July, the £250,000 threshold will revert to £180,000. The Welsh Ministers have decided not to give a reduced stamp duty holiday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed yesterday that the stamp duty holiday will be extended until the end of June in England, followed by a tapered approach until the end of September.

Sunak said that "to smooth transition back to normal", the nil rate band will reduce from £500,000 to £250,000 from the end of June until the end of September, before reverting back to £125,000 from October 1st.

Sean Randall, partner at Blick Rothenberg, said: “In response to the government’s decision to extend the stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland by three months, the Welsh Government have announced they will do the same.

“The 1st July 2021 will become the new ‘cliff-edge’. The Welsh stamp duty holiday is worth up to £2,450. Pressure will now be on the Scottish Ministers to extend their stamp duty holiday, also capped at £250,000 and worth up to £2,100, which is due to end on 31 March 2021.”

