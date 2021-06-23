West One enhances buy-to-let product range

"We are still maintaining strong service levels during a busy period and expect our refreshed range to grab real attention during the next few weeks as we enter summer."

West One Loans has announced a series of buy-to-let product changes, including two new five-year fixed rate products as well as reduced pricing across its standard and specialist product ranges.

Highlights include a new 75% LTV limited edition five-year fixed payrate product at 3.14%, which is being added to the Standard W1 range. The product is available for loans between £150k-£750k with a 2% fee. It is not available for new builds and will be restricted to three loans per applicant.

There is also a new limited edition five-year fixed rate for small HMO/MUFB properties, available at 3.59% with a 2% fee on the lender's Specialist W1 range.

Product changes are being made to the Standard W1 range which is being re-priced with reductions of between 10 basis points and 30 basis points across the range. There is also reduced pricing on W1 Specialist HMO/MUFB range by up to 10 basis points. Rates start from 3.49% with a 1.5% fee. Short term let, expat and W2 light adverse products remain unchanged and available for selection.

In addition to the changes, some other products are being withdrawn or replaced and are no longer available for new submissions. These include the current limited edition product range (3.34% five-year fix), the current standard and specialist range products and the PMS/Sesame Small HMO exclusive product (3.64% with 1.75% fee).

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of buy-to-let at West One, said: “There is a healthy level of demand in the buy-to-let market at present and our offering is being really well received by brokers. Our enhanced range, aligned with our strong service ethos, should ensure we continue to grow our business and become a go-to provider for brokers with landlord clients who need specialists in this field.

