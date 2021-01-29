West One expands distribution with PMS and Sesame

"As a specialist one-stop-shop we can provide brokers with the flexible and pragmatic approach they are looking for, particularly if trying to move on a deal at pace."

West One Loans has partnered with Sesame Bankhall Group to expand the distribution of its buy-to-let mortgage range.

PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network have appointed West One Loans to their panels, providing a further 8,000 advisers with access to its buy-to-let products.

Managing director of buy-to-let at West One Loans, Andrew Ferguson, said: “Sesame Bankhall Group is one of the UK’s leading mortgage distributors and a great partner for West One to launch with, via their PMS and Sesame brands, particularly when we have a new range of products for their advisers to access.

“At West One we have a reputation for high service standards and quality individual underwriting which PMS and Sesame advisers will benefit from, as well as products such our 80% LTV starting at 4.04% on our standard range.

“As a specialist one-stop-shop we can provide brokers with the flexible and pragmatic approach they are looking for, particularly if trying to move on a deal at pace. We’re pleased to now make that available through PMS and Sesame.”

Stephanie Charman, specialist lending relationship manager for Sesame Bankhall Group, commented: “Adding West One Loans to our market-leading panel will bring real value for our advisers, as demand for specialist buy-to-let products continues to rise.

“West One will bring a great new range to the panel which supports our ongoing aim of providing advisers with the best possible solutions for their clients, particularly at times of high demand, such as this, in the property market.

“We look forward to working with Andrew and his team who I’m confident will provide great service as well as solutions to our advisers.”