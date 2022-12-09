FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
West One furthers landlord support with new limited edition range

West One Loans has announced that it has launched a new range of limited edition two and five-year fixed-rate products for landlords wanting to borrow up to £1.5 million, enhancing its current offering ahead of the New Year.

Warren Lewis
9th December 2022
To Let BTL

The new range starts at 5.55% for a standard five-year fix and 5.75% for the equivalent specialist product. Rental coverage is assessed against the product pay rate on the five-year range, with the standard range including portfolio landlords and the specialist range including HMO/MUFB and property above commercial.

West One say that Landlords can also choose from a limited edition standard two-year fix starting at 5.66% and a specialist two-year fix, which is priced from 5.79%.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of West One’s buy-to-let division, said: “We are moving quickly to offer landlords access to the most competitively-priced products we can.

“We already have a compelling and comprehensive range of lending options for landlords and these new additions further enhance this, as they are right at the top end of the market.

“It was not long ago that intermediaries and their clients were seeing products rise in price, so we are delighted to be able to offer these new rates as we head towards the New Year.

“The outlook continues to gradually improve and we are working hard to support landlords as much as we can, as there will inevitably still be some bumps in the road.”

