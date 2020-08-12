FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

West One launches limited edition buy-to-let products

Rozi Jones
|
12th August 2020
West One has launched two limited edition buy-to-let products, a week after announcing the relaunch of its buy-to-let and second charge proposition.

A five-year fixed rate is available at 4.04% up to 75% LTV on loan sizes up to £1,000,000. The product is available for houses, leasehold flats and maisonettes, new builds, HMOs, MUFBs and holiday lets, including Airbnb.

Also available is a five-year fixed rate at 70% LTV with a maximum loan size of £250,000, with rates starting from 3.59% or 3.79% for specialist properties.

Both loans offer faster completions and reduced legal fees for qualifying remortgages, up to a maximum of £750,000 where relevant.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director at West One, commented: “Following the refresh of our product range at the beginning of the month, we promised further enhancements to support our broker partners.

“These limited-edition products fill certain criteria for both standard and specialist landlords looking to expand their portfolios. The range covers individual and limited company applications, across standard and specialist cases, including HMO/MUFB, expat and holiday lets, which have seen a resurgence since the Covid lockdown was lifted.

“The added flexibility within the five-year fixed rate with three-year ERC product is something our broker partners have been asking for, so I anticipate strong demand for this.”

