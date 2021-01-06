FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

West One Loans expands buy-to-let division

Rozi Jones
|
6th January 2021
"We are keen to make our proposition more widely available to the intermediary market and expand our distribution through networks and mortgage clubs"

West One Loans is expanding its buy-to-let division with a number of senior hires and vacancies for a range of roles as part of its 2021 growth plans.

West One recently partnered with its first mortgage club, Dynamo for Intermediaries, as part of its strategy to extend its distribution to networks and mortgage clubs.

Its growth plans include three new senior hires to manage relationships with mortgage clubs and networks, as it makes its proposition more accessible to the broader intermediary market.

Jason James, who joins from Bluestone Mortgages, has joined the team as a national account manager, alongside Kitt Makwana who joins from Together as a key account manager. In addition, Paul Huxter has joined from Enterprise to support the distribution extension strategy.

There are also several support roles currently being advertised as the division expects take full advantage of the opportunities in the specialist sector in 2021.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of buy-to-let at West One Loans, said: “The buy-to-let division has strong growth ambitions for 2021, and these additions to the team are a key part of that strategy.

“We are keen to make our proposition more widely available to the intermediary market and expand our distribution through networks and mortgage clubs, in order to take full advantage of the opportunities for the specialist sector in 2021.

“Brokers will now be able to transact with us in the manner they choose, either directly through our new channels or through one of our master broker partners.”

Advice for Readers

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited.
