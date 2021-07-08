FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

West One Loans joins Tenet Group’s lender panel

Rozi Jones
|
8th July 2021
Tenet Group has added West One Loans’ buy-to-let division to its lender panel.

Tenet’s brokers will now have access to West One's specialist buy-to-let product range, which offers 80% LTV loans from 3.94%, a HMO/MUB range with rates from 3.49%, and a series of holiday let and expat products.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of buy-to-let at West One, said: “This is good news for Tenet’s brokers as they will now have access to our comprehensive range of buy-to-let products.”

Director of strategic development at Tenet, Ben Wright, said: “We’re excited to be adding West One’s buy-to-let expertise to our panel and believe that their specialist range of products will help our advisers give great advice to those with more bespoke requirements.”

