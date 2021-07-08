West One Loans joins Tenet Group’s lender panel

"We’re excited to be adding West One’s buy-to-let expertise to our panel and believe that their specialist range of products will help our advisers give great advice to those with more bespoke requirements."

Tenet Group has added West One Loans’ buy-to-let division to its lender panel.

Tenet’s brokers will now have access to West One's specialist buy-to-let product range, which offers 80% LTV loans from 3.94%, a HMO/MUB range with rates from 3.49%, and a series of holiday let and expat products.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of buy-to-let at West One, said: “This is good news for Tenet’s brokers as they will now have access to our comprehensive range of buy-to-let products.”

Director of strategic development at Tenet, Ben Wright, said: “We’re excited to be adding West One’s buy-to-let expertise to our panel and believe that their specialist range of products will help our advisers give great advice to those with more bespoke requirements.”