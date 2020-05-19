West One relaunches 70% LTV buy-to-let range

"We are keeping a constant eye on market developments at this time and is it pleasing to be able to make some positive changes to support our broker partners and clients."

West One Loans has relaunched its buy-to-let range up to 70% LTV as physical valuations recommence.

The range is available on a maximum loan size of £250,000 and a maximum property value of £400,000 or £300,000 for flats.

West One will lend up to 65% LTV for loans up to £750,000, subject to revised product pricing.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director for buy-to-let at West One, said: “We are keeping a constant eye on market developments at this time and is it pleasing to be able to make some positive changes to support our broker partners and clients.

"The improvement in the valuation position is very welcome news for lenders and brokers and I expect we will see continued growth in activity over the weeks ahead.”