FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

West One withdraws expat and holiday let products

Rozi Jones
|
29th October 2020
house price broker adviser hands

West One Loans is withdrawing expat products from its specialist buy-to-let range, along with holiday lets which were recently withdrawn.

West One says it is currently reviewing its proposition in these areas and "will revert in due course".

Cases keyed on the portal prior to this will be honoured where required on the current product range, subject to minimum application requirements and the £150 app fee being received by close of business on Monday 9th November 2020.

Additionally, West One has announced rate reductions of up to 0.25% across the rest of its buy-to-let range, with rates now starting from 3.34% as well as the introduction of a clearer product range.

The new W1 range is for clients with clean credit profiles whilst the new W2 products will mirror the previous Apex 0 products which have now been retired and replaced.

W1 applicants must have no defaults or CCJs registered in the last 72 months (including those which have been satisfied), no mortgage, secured or unsecured loan arrears in the last 36 months, and no current or previous bankruptcy/IVA, payday loans, or debt management plans.

The adverse criteria for W2 will mirror the previous Apex 0 product.

The maximum single loan size has been increased to £1,000,000 up to 75% on both standard and specialist W1 & W2 plans. The maximum loan term has been reduced to 25 years from 30 years.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.