West One withdraws expat and holiday let products

West One Loans is withdrawing expat products from its specialist buy-to-let range, along with holiday lets which were recently withdrawn.

West One says it is currently reviewing its proposition in these areas and "will revert in due course".

Cases keyed on the portal prior to this will be honoured where required on the current product range, subject to minimum application requirements and the £150 app fee being received by close of business on Monday 9th November 2020.

Additionally, West One has announced rate reductions of up to 0.25% across the rest of its buy-to-let range, with rates now starting from 3.34% as well as the introduction of a clearer product range.

The new W1 range is for clients with clean credit profiles whilst the new W2 products will mirror the previous Apex 0 products which have now been retired and replaced.

W1 applicants must have no defaults or CCJs registered in the last 72 months (including those which have been satisfied), no mortgage, secured or unsecured loan arrears in the last 36 months, and no current or previous bankruptcy/IVA, payday loans, or debt management plans.

The adverse criteria for W2 will mirror the previous Apex 0 product.

The maximum single loan size has been increased to £1,000,000 up to 75% on both standard and specialist W1 & W2 plans. The maximum loan term has been reduced to 25 years from 30 years.