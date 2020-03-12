YBS launches 10-year limited company BTL product

"We know that current market conditions are choppy with several external factors expected to dampen the economy in the short term."

YBS Commercial Mortgages has launched a new 10-year fixed rate limited company buy-to-let product.

The product is available at 3.60% up to 75% LTV with a minimum loan size of £250,000 and a maximum of £5 million.

YBS is an established limited company buy-to-let mortgage lender, offering mortgages with terms up to 25 years

Mike Davies, head of business development at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We know that current market conditions are choppy with several external factors expected to dampen the economy in the short term. We are responding to customer demand with the introduction of this ten-year fixed rate limited company buy-to-let product so that we can provide our borrowers with rate certainty. We are confident that in the long term the buy-to-let market is robust and will continue to grow even if there is short term disruption.

“Last year limited company buy-to-let lending accounted for £3.5bn to £4bn of the total £35bn buy-to-let market, and in 2020 this amount is expected to increase further. YBS Commercial Mortgages will continue to build a range of niche buy-to-let products throughout the year to suit the needs of sector-specific borrowers. Our flexible, personal service model allows us to tailor loans to suit the individual needs of our borrowers.”