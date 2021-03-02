FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

YBS launches first-time buyer exclusives with £1,000 cashback

Rozi Jones
|
2nd March 2021
YBS Yorkshire Building Society
"We’ve also made changes to benefit all borrowers requiring 90% LTV, and are offering a number of competitive rates, incentives and completion fees"

Yorkshire Building Society is launching two new mortgages exclusively for first-time buyers.

The new 90% LTV products include a two-year fixed rate at 3.54% and a five-year fix at 3.64%. Both mortgages are fee-free and come with free standard valuation and £1,000 cashback.

The Society has also improved a series of existing first-time buyer mortgages at 90% LTV. Highlights include two-year fixed rates which start from 3.10% with a £995 completion fee and free standard valuation, and 3.39% with a £495 completion fee, free standard valuation and £750 cashback.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “First-time buyers are the lifeblood of the housing market and we’re committed to supporting them to help people realise their homeownership ambitions.

“These new mortgages have been designed for first-time buyers looking for low upfront costs and who would value £1,000 cashback. Buying your first house is a thrilling but expensive milestone, so we’ve included a significant cashback on completion incentive to help people make their first house a home.

“We’ve also made changes to benefit all borrowers requiring 90% LTV, and are offering a number of competitive rates, incentives and completion fees to give people more options and allow them to tailor their mortgage to meet their needs.”

