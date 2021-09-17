FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

YBS launches new buy-to-let range

Rozi Jones
|
17th September 2021
YBS Yorkshire Building Society
"We’re really pleased to be able to offer this new range, which reflects both market conditions and feedback from our brokers."

YBS Commercial Mortgages is launching a new buy-to-let range, featuring rate reductions across the board.

The updated range features a 0.20% reduction to its five-year fixed rate products and a 0.15% reduction to its 10-year fix. Its HMO product rate has also been reduced by 0.10%.

Five-year fixed rates now start at 3.20% up to 65% LTV and 3.35% up to 75% LTV, while a 10-year fix has been reduced to 3.70% at 75% LTV.

For landlord clients with at least one year’s HMO experience, launched in May this year, the five-year fixed rate HMO product is available at 3.80% up to 75% LTV.

Mike Davies, head of business development at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer this new range, which reflects both market conditions and feedback from our brokers.

“We’re always looking for ways to exceed broker and borrower expectations, and pride ourselves on providing long-term, stable support with a good quality service. We hope the new range will be welcomed by brokers and their clients.”

