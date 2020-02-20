FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Yorkshire BS cuts longer-term fixed rates

Rozi Jones
|
20th February 2020
YBS Yorkshire Building Society
"Our mortgages come in a variety of shapes and sizes as we aim to cater for a number of homeowners’ needs."

Yorkshire Building Society has announced a number of rate reductions across its longer-term mortgage products.

A three year fixed-rate at 65% LTV has been cut from 1.60% to 1.52%.

New five-year fixed rates start from 1.80% at 80% LTV and 1.90% up to 85% LTV.

Seven-year fixed rates have been reduced to 2.22% at 65% LTV and 2.43% at 85% LTV.

All products come with a £495 completion fee and free standard valuation.

Ben Reed, product manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Our mortgages come in a variety of shapes and sizes as we aim to cater for a number of homeowners’ needs.

"We know borrowers are looking for the security of knowing what their monthly repayments will be, so we’ve updated our range of options to give people a choice of competitive mortgages suited to their needs.”

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, added: “It’s great to see such as well-known brand launching competitive mortgage deals for borrowers, particularly those looking for a longer-term deal. Those borrowers looking for an attractive rate but also on a deal that has a reasonable product fee and an incentive package may then find these appealing.”

