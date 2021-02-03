Zephyr cuts rates and adds 1% product fee option to entire range

"We are delighted to offer a reduction in initial rates and an expansion of our products for landlords seeking to increase their portfolios."

Specialist buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans has reduced initial rates and introduced a 1% product fee option across its entire range.

New rates start at 3.04% for a standard two-year fixed-rate and 3.39% for a five-year fixed-rate loan for individuals and limited companies.

Rates for HMO, multi-unit blocks (MUBs), specialist new build and flats above commercial property now start at 3.39% for a two-year fix and 3.59% for a five-year fixed-rate.

Zephyr has also increased its LTV limit from 60% to 65% across its entire product range. The specialist lender will also continue to offer its 70% and 75% LTV products.

Zephyr’s new 1% product fee option for standard property starts at 3.29% for a two-year fixed-rate loan and 3.49% for a five-year fix. For specialist properties, rates start at 3.64% for a two-year fix and 3.69% at five-year fix.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “As one of the more competitive lenders in the UK buy-to-let market, we are delighted to offer a reduction in initial rates and an expansion of our products for landlords seeking to increase their portfolios.

“Our broad range of products now gives landlords and property investors greater flexibility through our increased loan-to-value limit and more opportunities to save as a result of even lower rates.”