Zephyr expands 80% LTV mortgage access to all intermediaries

"Extending access to 80% LTV standard mortgages is part of our efforts to give brokers and borrowers the widest possible choice of products"

Zephyr Homeloans is extending access to its 80% LTV standard mortgage products to all intermediaries.

The products, which were previously only available through packagers, have now been extended to intermediaries who wish to submit applications directly to the lender.

The change applies to all brokers applying for two and five-year fixed-rate standard buy-to-let mortgages for properties that meet their criteria.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Extending access to 80% LTV standard mortgages is part of our efforts to give brokers and borrowers the widest possible choice of products so they can find loans that best suit their individual circumstances.”