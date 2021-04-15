Zephyr Homeloans expands limited company conveyancer panel

"We know that brokers and landlords value having greater choices throughout the loan process, whether over the type and length of the loan or being able to select a preferred solicitor."

Zephyr Homeloans has increased its limited company conveyancer panel to eight firms.

The change means that landlords and brokers can now access a more comprehensive range of solicitors and law firms when using Zephyr’s products.

Zephyr's panel can accept individual and limited company applications and says that, by increasing the panel size, it can help clients more easily choose between dual or separate representation.

A list of buy-to-let conveyancers approved by Zephyr as well as the criteria for joining its panel are available on its website. Zephyr also offers its new range of authorised conveyancer panel for individuals via Lender Exchange.

Solicitors not yet on the approved list of Zephyr’s conveyancer panel can submit their information through Lender Exchange for consideration and must meet Zephyr’s criteria before joining.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We know that brokers and landlords value having greater choices throughout the loan process, whether over the type and length of the loan or being able to select a preferred solicitor.

“These changes mean that our clients can more easily identify a preferred solicitor from an enhanced range – and we expect the panel to grow further based on the preferences of our broker partners and their clients.”