Mortgages

Zephyr launches 80% LTV buy-to-let exclusives

14th June 2021
Specialist buy-to-let lender, Zephyr Homeloans, has made a range of 80% LTV mortgages available exclusively through its packager channel.

Rates start at 3.89% for a two-year fixed-rate and 4.15% for a five-year fixed-rate, available for purchases and remortgage on standard properties on a maximum loan size of £750k.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Since Zephyr entered the market two years ago, we have established ourselves as a lender that is finely attuned to the needs of specialist and portfolio buy-to-let landlords.

“Our 80% LTV mortgages are competitively priced and available to both individuals and limited companies, and will further enable intermediaries to serve the needs of buy-to let borrowers.

“Given the competitive nature of the property market, processing cases quickly has never been more important, and last month we answered 90% of calls within 30 seconds – and actioned all DIP referrals within 24 hours.”

