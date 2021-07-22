MAB strengthens new build proposition with stake in Evolve Financial Solutions

"We have achieved a great deal and are set to achieve even more as part of the MAB new homes proposition, a collaboration of best in class businesses raising the bar in new build mortgage services."

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has strengthened its new homes broker panel by acquiring a stake in new build specialist mortgage broker, Evolve Financial Solutions.

The deal follows an intense period of activity in the new build market which has seen MAB invest in new build specialists Meridian, and the subsequent acquisition by Meridian of shared ownership broker Metro.

Mark Cook, former sales and marketing director at Persimmon Homes, also joined MAB in April as a non-executive director after 27 years with Persimmon. Mark joins Douglas Cochrane and Andy Frankish as expert advisers to MAB’s New Homes Board.

Evolve Financial Solutions, which serves clients across the UK from its Suffolk base, will become an authorised representative within the MAB network. Founded in 2009, Evolve has grown to a team of 35 advisers working from its headquarters in Ipswich. The firm plans to open a new office in Colchester, Essex in August.

Peter Brodnicki, chief executive of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “Builders and new build customers rightly have high expectations, and our aim is to deliver a best in class service to both by partnering with the best and most innovative new build firms in this sector, and ensuring our in-house technology developments are tailored to the requirements of this specialist market and all its stakeholders. We have continued to add invaluable experience to the MAB New Homes Board, which now includes the highest calibre non-execs from the broking, lending and building sectors.”

Jason Blunden, managing director of Evolve Financial Solutions, commented: “Evolve has grown rapidly over the last five years and in particular over the last 12 months. We have achieved a great deal and are set to achieve even more as part of the MAB new homes proposition, a collaboration of best in class businesses raising the bar in new build mortgage services. There is a strong fit between Evolve and MAB in terms of culture and shared ambitions, bringing together the best in technology, people, new build vision and expertise. We are looking forward to the exciting next stage in Evolve’s development.”