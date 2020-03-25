On the Road with Peter Higgins, SortRefer

"A BDM needs to stand out. He or she needs to offer them a service that they can’t refuse and will make them want to work with you."

We spoke to Peter Higgins, regional account manager at SortRefer, about offering brokers a service they can't refuse and how broker businesses can become a ‘one stop shop’ for all aspects of a property transaction.

FR: What area do you cover?

I look after the South East, going from Bournemouth up to Reading, across South London and into Kent.

FR: If you had one ‘top tip’ for life as a BDM, what would it be?

Be tenacious – brokers have a lot of BDMs contacting them on the mortgage and protection side, so a BDM needs to stand out. He or she needs to offer them a service that they can’t refuse and will make them want to work with you.

FR: How do you pass the time on the road - books, podcasts, audiobooks?

You’ll almost definitely find me singing along to something on Spotify or listening to Radio 1!

FR: What’s one thing you wish all brokers knew?

I wish all brokers knew the value of doing business with SortRefer and understand how working with us will enable their business to be a ‘one stop shop’ for all aspects of a property transaction.

FR: A quick email on Monday or a phone call in the afternoons - how can brokers contact you?

I’m always available on my phone or email during work hours and will occasionally work late to ensure all queries are answered on time. Brokers can phone me on 07534 533574 or get me via email at peter.higgins@sortrefer.co.uk.

FR: And lastly - what’s your favourite place to stop for a coffee when you’re between meetings?

Unless there’s a small independent coffee shop, you’ll probably find me in a Starbucks drinking a cappuccino.