Assurant Intermediary enhances broker platform

GI specialist, Assurant Intermediary, has enhanced its online quote system following feedback from introducing advisers.

Advisers were invited to a lab test environment where they discussed the current user experience of Assurant’s quoting platform to gauge how they responded to requested navigation tasks around the system.

The feedback has led to layout and presentation improvements to enhance usability, particularly if advisers use the platform in face-to-face interviews with customers.

Carl Stacey, head of distribution at Assurant Intermediary, said: “Who better to share feedback on our system than the people who use it every day with their customers? It has been a valuable exercise and I am pleased to advise that we have implemented several of the recommendations made by those involved in the focus group. As an example, one of the suggestions was to increase the text size of the premiums on the quote results page, as this is one of the most important factors to both advisers and customers.

"I am delighted we have been able to act on their observations to make the kind of enhancements which make our Quoforma+ a market leading resource for all advisers wanting to promote home insurance.”