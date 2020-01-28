Assurant Intermediary launches online training programme

"A lot of assumptions can be made that home insurance is relatively easy to understand."

Protection specialist Assurant Intermediary has launched its first online training programme.

‘An Introduction to Home Insurance’ has been created to assist in several areas, whether an advising firm has a new employee, is looking to add home insurance business to its customer offerings or just wants a refresher on the sector.

The course itself is part text and part video commentary, finished off with multiple-choice questions that, upon successful completion, yields 60 minutes of CPD accreditation and a personalised pass certificate.

Carl Stacey, head of distribution at Assurant Intermediary, said: “A lot of assumptions can be made that home insurance is relatively easy to understand. We have found that advisers want the confidence to actually offer advice and help to their customers with their home insurance needs.

"Confidence grows in proportion to the understanding of the terms and conditions surrounding the product as well as the vocabulary that is used and is the basis of this programme.

"Having engaged with advisers face to face, it has encouraged many advisers to offer home insurance and it seemed a logical move to make the material we use available to our introducing advisers and partners online.”