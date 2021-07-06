FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Protection

Brilliant Solutions partners with Assurant Intermediary

Rozi Jones
|
6th July 2021
Head of distribution at Assurant Intermediary, Carl Stacey
Brilliant Solutions has added Assurant Intermediary to its partner panel for home and landlord insurance.

The partnership will give members of the Brilliant Solutions Mortgage Club access to Assurant Intermediary’s panel of insurers via its Quoforma+ quoting platform.

Brilliant introducers can provide a quote and complete the sale themselves or they have the option of referring customers via the Gold Service option to Assurant Intermediary, who will provide a quote and write the business on their behalf.

Carl Stacey, head of distribution at Assurant Intermediary, said: “We are delighted to be joining Brilliant Solutions’ panel as its GI partner. Brilliant has built an enviable reputation among adviser firms both as a packager and mortgage club. We are looking forward to working with their team and helping their introducers develop their GI business and income.”

Michael Craig, sales director at Brilliant Solutions, commented: “Assurant Intermediary offers a wide choice of GI products through its panel of insurers to our advisers and customers. Having worked together before, their intermediary market commitment, service and support is well proven. We are delighted to re-establish a strong working relationship with the Assurant team and look forward to developing this further.”

Advice for Readers

