FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Protection

Ceta Insurance launches broker reward programme

Rozi Jones
|
8th December 2020
gift present
"The broker community is central to our business success so we wanted to create something that enabled brokers who help us increase our reach and share in that success"

Specialist non-standard GI broker, Ceta insurance, is launching a new loyalty and reward programme for brokers using its platform.

Brokers can join Ceta Rewards free of charge and receive 25 introductory points when they register. Once on board, they can earn additional points to exchange for Amazon vouchers or a Visa or Mastercard pre-pay card whenever they write new business on Ceta’s platform.

The amount members earn depends on how much business they place on the platform and the value of the transactions they make. As it rolls out, the scheme will also offer members access to exclusive rewards and benefits as well as the chance to trial new products and services.

Kevin Paterson, director of sales and marketing, said: “The broker community is central to our business success so we wanted to create something that enabled brokers who help us increase our reach and share in that success and it’s great to be able to give something back to them in return. We hope Ceta Rewards will encourage more brokers to trial our platform.”

Related articles
More from Protection
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.