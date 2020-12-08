Ceta Insurance launches broker reward programme

"The broker community is central to our business success so we wanted to create something that enabled brokers who help us increase our reach and share in that success"

Specialist non-standard GI broker, Ceta insurance, is launching a new loyalty and reward programme for brokers using its platform.

Brokers can join Ceta Rewards free of charge and receive 25 introductory points when they register. Once on board, they can earn additional points to exchange for Amazon vouchers or a Visa or Mastercard pre-pay card whenever they write new business on Ceta’s platform.

The amount members earn depends on how much business they place on the platform and the value of the transactions they make. As it rolls out, the scheme will also offer members access to exclusive rewards and benefits as well as the chance to trial new products and services.

Kevin Paterson, director of sales and marketing, said: “The broker community is central to our business success so we wanted to create something that enabled brokers who help us increase our reach and share in that success and it’s great to be able to give something back to them in return. We hope Ceta Rewards will encourage more brokers to trial our platform.”