Ceta Insurance launches non-standard referral system for brokers

"On top of managing more than 30 non-standard risks within the platform, we can now process cases that cannot be handled digitally and get brokers a quote the same day"

Ceta Insurance has created its own referral system for cases that cannot be processed digitally.

The property insurance platform has appointed Isaac Robinson in the new role of B2B household specialist to help speed up the small minority of cases that need referring.

Used by mortgage brokers, IFAs, and insurance brokers, Ceta’s Infinity Platform offers a quote, compare, click and bind service using a panel of property insurance providers specialising in more than 30 non-standard risks.

While the vast majority (94%) of non-standard cases can be handled digitally within the platform, occasionally they do not meet the criteria in the system and need to be referred back to the insurer. Usually, this means the broker has to deal directly with the insurer and could be waiting two or three days for a response.

In his role at Ceta, Isaac will make underwriting decisions on a case-by-case basis which means that brokers will have an answer within 24 hours.

Currently, around 100 cases a week are referred because they don’t quite fit the system, but Ceta predicts this will now be less than 10.

James O’Hara, commercial director at Ceta, said: “Brokers tend to avoid non-standard insurance as they assume it will involve waiting for hours in call centre queues, going through dozens of questions with underwriters and then waiting weeks for an answer, only to discover that answer is ‘no’!

“At Ceta, we want to change that perception, and show brokers that there are huge opportunities in the non-standard property insurance market.

“Our unique quote and apply system already has a market leading 94% quotability rate, and now, thanks to the appointment of Isaac as B2B household specialist we will be able to handle the vast majority of that remaining 6% quickly and efficiently without having to go back to the insurer.

“This means that on top of managing more than 30 non-standard risks within the platform, we can now process cases that cannot be handled digitally and get brokers a quote the same day, instead of having to refer them back to the insurer where the case - and the speed it is handled - is out of our hands.”