F4B Network bolsters GI offering with Paymentshield

The F4B Network has expanded its general insurance offering with the addition of Paymentshield to its panel.

F4B Network members can now access Paymentshield’s GI offering and its Quick Quote solution. Quick Quote was created by Paymentshield within its Adviser Hub platform and provides advisers with an option to integrate a conversation about general insurance into their sales journey.

The F4B Network was launched in February 2021 and offers lending panel consisting of mainstream, buy-to-let, specialist and short-term finance lenders, plus a range of protection and GI providers.

The F4B Network also offers full compliance support and a tech package consisting of features such as remote file checking, a CRM system, research tools and a PI insurance package.

Steve Swyny, commercial director at F4B Network, commented: “Paymentshield is one of the UK’s leading insurance administrators and distributors, delivering a range of premium products and services to advisers. It’s offering will allow more of our members to generate easier conversations around their GI requirements.

“As an industry, we are having to adapt to seismic changes in consumer demand and the value and importance of GI – a product often overlooked in the past – has become increasingly important. Advisers are looking to their networks for solutions to meet this growing demand and this relationship will help simplify the GI process and deliver stronger client outcomes in a more timely and effective manner.”

James Watson, sales director at Paymentshield, added: "Paymentshield is passionate about growing the GI market and adding value to advisers, which is why we are delighted to partner with F4B. From the get-go, we were really impressed by the commitment of the network and its members to the importance of ensuring the consumer has full protection in place. We look forward to working with Steve and the team to make the most of this partnership."