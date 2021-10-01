Guardian celebrates 200th birthday with critical illness offer

"This is an opportunity that doesn’t come along too often, so we wanted to celebrate the brand’s bicentennial by doing something special to mark its birthday."

The Guardian brand turns 200 years old this year, and to celebrate its birthday, the protection challenger has announced a special offer for new applicants.

Clients who apply for its critical illness protection or combined life and critical illness protection between 1st October and 30th November will be eligible for two months’ cashback, each of which will be equivalent to one month’s critical illness premium – to mark each 100 years of the brand. The two cashback payments will be paid in December 2022 and December 2023.

The offer applies to all types of adult critical illness cover; level, decreasing, increasing and family income benefit. The offer doesn’t apply to life protection or children’s critical illness protection.

Policies that start after 30th November will still be eligible, providing Guardian receives the application within the offer period. Each cashback payment is subject to a maximum of £400 for each qualifying critical illness cover.

Jacqui Gillies, marketing and proposition director at Guardian, said: “This is an opportunity that doesn’t come along too often, so we wanted to celebrate the brand’s bicentennial by doing something special to mark its birthday. As well as arranging a big party for our valued partners, we thought let’s give out some presents! So, between now and the end of November, we’re giving all clients who apply for our critical illness protection or combined life and critical illness protection, not just one, but two months’ cashback. That’s one to mark each 100 years.”