Insurers pay £90 million in Covid-19 death claims

Insurers received 7,000 life insurance claims and have paid £90 million to support the families of people who died due to Covid-19, according to latest data from the Association of British Insurers.

The figures collected by the ABI highlight that between 1st March and 31st May this year, 6,689 claims were received under individual protection policies, with 351 claims under group schemes (also including a small number of critical illness and total permanent disability claims), with a total of £90 million paid.

These figures equate to 77 claims worth £980,000 every day during the period in which the data was collected.

The vast majority of these claims - 83% - have been paid so far. Across life insurance claims, these figures show that every life insurance claim has so far been accepted.

The average payout on term insurance is expected to be £63,000, with an average payout of £137,000 on group policies.

Roshani Hill, head of protection and health at the ABI, said: “Every Covid-19 death is a tragedy. While no amount of money can ever replace a life, insurers have been doing all that they can to help families cope financially through these unprecedented and distressing times.

"We know that coronavirus has long lasting impacts, and protection insurers will continue to support families hit by this tragedy. No one knows what is round the corner, which is why protecting yourself and your family against the worst is vitally important.”