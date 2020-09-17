Lauren Bagley joins Uinsure

"We’re very excited to have Lauren join our team with her extensive industry experience, as well as digital and technology marketing expertise."

Uinsure has appointed Lauren Bagley joining as chief marketing officer.

Lauren has extensive experience within mortgage networks, clubs and insurance distributors, having previously worked at Sesame Bankhall Group, The Right Mortgage Network, TMA, Personal Touch Financial Services and Legal & General Insurance. She joins Uinsure from Sesame Bankhall Group where she held her most recent position as business development director.

At Uinsure, Lauren will help to develop digital insurance propositions for its advisers and strategic partners, shape Uinsure’s future direction, maximise its market visibility and optimise valued partner relationships.

Lauren said: “Uinsure has an overwhelming passion and relentlessness when it comes to customer centricity and tech innovation which I believe go hand-in-hand to advance the experience of buying and giving advice on insurance products. I’m looking forward to working alongside such a talented and aspirational team to progress the future of insurance.”

Uinsure’s chief executive officer, Simon Taylor, commented: “We’re very excited to have Lauren join our team with her extensive industry experience, as well as digital and technology marketing expertise. It will be great to see the new direction Uinsure moves in as she joins us with adventurous plans and initiatives ahead.

“The creation of our chief marketing officer role is a series of appointments that Uinsure has deliberately made to continue advancing in a fast-changing technology and regulatory landscape. The demand to achieve even better and fairer outcomes for intermediary customers, further compounded by the need for simpler, faster, and more innovative ways of engaging with advisers and customers using technology, is at the heart of our business. I am truly excited to see the growth in the team and feel confident that this will keep Uinsure at the forefront of innovation and maintain our double-digit growth.”