L&G Insurance launches GI Club for advisers

Legal & General Insurance has launched a GI club to support advisers and help them grow their general insurance business.

The GI Club offers advisers exclusive access to weekly drop-in sessions and will provide tools and ideas for advisers to use when speaking to clients about their general insurance needs.

The GI club will also provide access to bitesize training modules and guest speakers, as well as offering a creative space for advisers to share and develop ideas together.

The weekly sessions are intended to support all advisers, from those who are at the beginning of their general insurance journey to industry veterans, and is available on the insurer’s online learning and development hub, which was launched at the start of the pandemic to help advisers navigate the general insurance market whilst the housing market was at a standstill.

Sarah Watts, head of intermediary at Legal & General Insurance, commented: “We are thrilled to announce the addition of GI Club to our learning and development hub for advisers. Through our GI Club, we want to help support advisers with the tools and training they need to develop their general insurance services, especially in the challenging times we continue to find ourselves in.

“We have created GI Club to provide engaging content and practical advice which advisers can put into action to grow their businesses. Our drop-in sessions will allow advisers to come together, collaborate and expand their industry knowledge. As a provider, we believe it’s essential to work alongside advisers to improve our services, develop our offering and expand our sector and we believe the GI Club will be a key element in making this happen.”