Loans Warehouse partners with Lifecover

Loans Warehouse has announced a new partnership with protection brokerage Lifecover.com.

This is the first major deal for Lifecover since it came under new ownership in January.

Lifecover will become the exclusive life insurance partner for Loans Warehouse, providing protection advice for its clients.

Bret Jackson, managing director of Lifecover, said: “This is a significant partnership for Lifecover.com. We are extremely proud of what we have built in a short period of time. This deal demonstrates we have a compelling proposition which meets the requirements of a group in such stature as Loans Warehouse.”

Matt Tristram, director of Loans Warehouse, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Lifecover.com. We are always looking at ways we can improve the customer journey, with life insurance being an area of interest for some time. During our discussions with Bret and his team, it was evidently clear they were the right partner for us and really looking forward to seeing our partnership develop.”