MetLife launches EverydayProtect product

MetLife UK has enhanced its individual protection offering with the launch of EverydayProtect, a flexible protection policy tailored to suit individuals’ evolving lifestyles.

One of the key enhancements to the new offering has been designed to ensure people are protected for longer as life expectancy increases. MetLife has increased the entry age up to a client’s 65th birthday and the policy can continue until their 75th birthday.

EverydayProtect has been designed for the day-to-day realities of family life, with no health questions asked.

For the self-employed, EverydayProtect doesn’t require any proof of income and claims payments are made quickly in order to account for any impact on household finances, as a result of an accident or hospitalisation.

Rich Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife, commented: “What the past 18 months have shown us is that you never know what is around the corner. Whether it’s our health or our finances, for many it can feel like they are currently being presented with more questions than answers. While we can’t predict the future, having the right protection in place can empower individuals to live their life should life take an unexpected turn.

“EverydayProtect has been developed with individuals and advisers in mind and can be tailored to meet changing needs and lifestyle stages. Similarly, if the amount of disposable income should change, cover can simply be reduced, or additional cover taken out based on affordability and personal priorities. Advisers have a pivotal role to play in helping to show their clients the benefits of having even greater protection in place alongside more traditional protection, so that their cover can grow with them. Protection shouldn’t be a once and done exercise, it should be reviewed regularly to ensure it continues to meet changing needs - all the while providing peace of mind for the everyday.”