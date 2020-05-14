FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Protection

OMS partners with Uinsure

OMS users can now automatically obtain binding GI quotes via Uinsure’s API.

Rozi Jones
|
14th May 2020
Neal Jannels OMS
"General insurance opens the door to a potential huge revenue stream."

One Mortgage System (OMS) has partnered with Uinsure to expand its general insurance offering.

The integration will enable OMS users to automatically obtain binding GI quotes via Uinsure’s API without the need to rekey data.

OMS recently offered free access to Knowledge Bank and developed an API integration with Iress’ Lender Connect software.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “In the last six weeks, we’ve performed hundreds of demos to brokers wishing to either use a CRM system for the first time or swap from their existing provider and it’s proving to be the busiest period for sign-ups we’ve seen since we launched two years ago.

"General insurance opens the door to a potential huge revenue stream. This integration aligns us with a cutting edge technology provider and further enhances the integrated options across mortgages and insurance that we can provide to our users.”

Uinsure's David Smith added: “OMS has been a growing force within the mortgage CRM market. We have seen it grow and now become a mainstream contender for firms to consider. We are delighted that Neal and the team have selected Uinsure as its exclusive GI tech partner.

"Uinsure shares the same tech DNA as the OMS team with our sole focus on delivering better outcomes for customers and advisers through the progressive use of leading innovative technological processes. GI is now a must have as part of any mortgage advice process, and this partnership delivers the ability to drive a 100% GI to mortgage application, ratio effortlessly.”

