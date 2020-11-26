Paradigm Protect launches individual provider guides

"For those advisers already active in the protection space, or those considering their next steps, these guides should act as a handy reminder or an excellent introduction to what providers can offer."

Paradigm Protect has launched a series of guides on working with individual providers called ‘Focus’.

Starting with guides covering The Exeter and UNUM, each document will give protection advisers a broad summary of the provider’s proposition, underwriting processes, claims statistics, support numbers, information about any value-added services they offer as well as registration and agency details.

Paradigm Protect will be producing further Focus guides for its panel providers over the coming months, to help advisers when onboarding new staff members who need to get up to speed with the protection sector, or those who are looking to expand their knowledge in this area, as well as providing useful points of reference to any individuals already active in the protection space.

Paradigm Protect also recently announced an additional three webinars which have been added to its line-up of CPD webinars to take place before the year end.

These webinars will move away from the traditional emphasis on product and will instead look in greater detail at industry issues including vulnerable clients, the future of critical illness cover, and opportunities within the general insurance market.

Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, commented: “These Focus guides have been designed to provide clear, concise information to our members about our provider panel, and can be used as a handy point of reference about key areas of their proposition, including what they do best, their core areas of focus, useful contact details and much more.

"We are delighted to be kicking this series off with The Exeter and UNUM, where we have captured the key aspects of their offerings in an easy to use guide. We will continue to add further guides for other providers on panel in the months ahead.

"These guides will also be useful in delivering unstructured insurance CPD and will sit within the Paradigm CPD Academy for easy access. For those advisers already active in the protection space, or those considering their next steps, these guides should act as a handy reminder or an excellent introduction to what providers can offer.”