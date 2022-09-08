Practical Protection Podcast: Growing the protection market

I hope you enjoyed it? Each episode is available to listen back to on the Practical Protection Podcast website.

I’m so proud of our most recent stats:

● Over 14,250 downloads

● Over 6,450 unique listeners

● Issued over 1,430 CPD certificates - that’s over 1,110 hours of CPD

● Over 1,000 downloads in May 2022

We are now starting season 6. We had a small break for the summer and are now raring to go. I am joined by co-host Roy McLoughlin, and Tom Baigrie from LifeSearch to discuss the valuable campaigning he has done over the past 20 years, which has focused on improving consumer outcomes. One way to improve consumer outcomes is to embed mystery shoppers within a business to analyse where changes can be made.

Signposting is an integral part of the insurance industry. Protection insurance isn’t easy, so having networks where protection brokers are seen as specialists and referred to with ease can really make a difference.

There’s also a need for other networks, so that industry changes can be made to enable better customer outcomes. This isn’t down to just insurers or advisers, this should be a joint effort.

Listen to the episode here: https://practical-protection.co.uk/growing-the-protection-market

I have Matt Rann joining me for the next episode. We are discussing arranging protection insurance for people who have either given or received an organ.

If you want to know more about how to arrange protection insurance, take a look at my new Protection Insurance in Practice course here.

Don’t forget to claim your CPD certificate once you have listened to this episode: https://practical-protection.co.uk/claim-your-cpd/

Our certificates are accredited by CPD UK, through our sponsor Octo Members.

Please don’t worry if your work systems are not keen on the CPD form (it’s a Google form). Contact me on social media or through the website and I will be able to issue the certificate directly to you.