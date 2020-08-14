FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Protection

Reassured appoints chief information officer

Rozi Jones
|
14th August 2020
Matt Potashnick
"As we have grown, we recognised the need for a high calibre CIO to join our executive board."

Life insurance broker, Reassured, has appointed Matt Potashnick as its new chief information officer.

Matt will be responsible for IT across Reassured’s five existing sites, as well as several more planned for 2020/21. Additionally, he will spearhead the firm’s digital sales strategy which will complement its telesales activity.

In 2005 Matt was a founder of Swiftcover, where he created the online solution which allowed customers to buy motor insurance online for the first time in the country; subsequently moving the business into home and travel insurance lines, before it was acquired by AXA in 2007 where the brand and its systems remain in use to this day. Following the acquisition, Matt became technical director and later CIO for AXA until 2019.

Matt commented: “As an entrepreneur at heart, the opportunity to join a rapidly growing business such as Reassured was exciting. The business is already thriving and has grown to a substantial size over the past decade but there is significant room for more growth and a lack of legacy technology systems, making it well placed to create a truly market leading proposition for the direct purchase of life insurance and ancillary products.”

Reassured CEO, Steve Marshall, added: “As we have grown, we recognised the need for a high calibre CIO to join our executive board. To secure the services of someone with Matt’s impressive background for innovation and experience on a global level is a sign of our intent for future growth and ambition to broaden our technology suite and to approach new markets, such as direct to consumer sales and corporate partnerships. I am delighted to welcome him to the business.”

