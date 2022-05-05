SBG encourages advisers to talk about protection in new campaign

"Some of the content will also be made freely available for all advisers"

In return, Sesame Bankhall Group hsa pledged to offer advisers support from its in-house experts to help introduce protection to every client conversation.

The campaign includes support materials such as articles, podcasts and webinars covering sales skills, objection handling, writing a client’s plan into trust, understanding the underwriting process, introductions to all the major product types and more.

Providers offering support for the Protection Pledge hub include Aegon, AIG, Aviva, British Friendly, Canada Life, Cirencester, Guardian, Legal & General, LV=, Royal London, Scottish Widows, Shepherds Friendly, The Exeter, Unum, Vitality, and Zurich.

The Protection Pledge campaign will run for three months. The content will initially be available to 11,000 advisers who are supported by PMS Mortgage Club, Bankhall and Sesame Network.

Some of the content will also be made freely available for all advisers across the market to use. This forms part of Sesame Bankhall Group’s drive to raise awareness and improve protection conversations across the wider adviser community, which will ultimately enable more consumers to access cover.

Emma Thomson, head of protection and GI propositions, Sesame Bankhall Group said:

“Protection insurance provides valuable financial support in times of real need; it helps people to stay in their homes and pay the bills when coping with illness, injury or bereavement. With the average household just 24 days away from the breadline*, it is vital we help more consumers to be protected against the unexpected.

“That’s why we are asking advisers to join us and together place protection at the centre of their customer conversations. In return, we promise to offer advisers a wealth of resources and training content, so those conversations become easier. However, we are also aware that writing protection business does not come naturally to everyone so we will help advisers link up with quality partner firms for those who would prefer to refer their clients to a protection specialist.

“By signing our Protection Pledge advisers will not only ensure customers remain financially resilient, even during the toughest of times, it will also open-up a valuable revenue stream for them. So, we encourage advisers not to wait around – and to sign up to our Protection Pledge today.”