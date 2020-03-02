Source Insurance partners with LV= Broker

"Partnering with specialist professional intermediaries who are experts in their field is core to LV= Broker’s home strategy"

Source Insurance has added LV= Broker to its panel.

The provider's Clear Home Advance product is now available through the Source, offering buildings cover up to £500,000 and contents cover up to £75,000.

The product also offers the flexibility to increase buildings cover to £1,000,000 and contents cover to £100,000, with increased contents cover for weddings, civil partnerships and religious festivals.

Clear Home Advance also offers cover for theft from outbuildings and student belongings cover up to £3,000.

Tania Frowen, MD at Source Insurance, said: “It’s wonderful to welcome LV= Broker to our panel. Both our companies share values and goals and truly put the customer at the centre of everything. We pride ourselves on delivering award-winning service and LV= Broker joining us will provide brokers with even more choice for their customers.”

Jon Santer, head of home underwriting at LV= Broker, added: “We’re really excited to be joining Source’s home insurance panel. Partnering with specialist professional intermediaries who are experts in their field is core to LV= Broker’s home strategy and Source well and truly fit this mould.

"We’re looking forward to working together in the future to help our customers protect what’s important to them."