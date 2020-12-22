FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Protection

The Exeter extends enhanced cash benefit offer

Rozi Jones
|
22nd December 2020
Karen Woodley Exeter
"The crisis is far from over so it’s only right that we continue to review our offerings and pledge extra support wherever possible."

The Exeter has announced a further extension of its enhanced cash benefit for PMI members.

The benefit allows members to claim up to £500 per night for any period spent in hospital during the lockdown period where they are treated without charge, regardless of whether that is in an NHS or private setting.

Following the nationwide lockdown in March, and the Prime Minister’s call to requisition private hospitals to support the NHS, the insurer introduced the enhanced cash benefit on a temporary ex-gratia basis. The cash benefit, which was due to cease at the end of the year, will now be available until the 31st of March 2021.

Karen Woodley, head of sales at The Exeter, commented: “The crisis is far from over so it’s only right that we continue to review our offerings and pledge extra support wherever possible. Our members are at the heart of everything we do and we’re committed to providing the support needed to make their lives that little bit easier in the most uncertain of times.”

