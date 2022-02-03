The Right Mortgage and Protection Network sees 60% increase in turnover

"Following Brexit and a global pandemic, we are truly proud of what we’ve managed to achieve in the face of adversity."

The network released the figures as it celebrates its seventh year of supporting UK mortgage and protection brokers with a product range including mortgages, protection, later life lending & equity release, private medical insurance, general insurance, wills & LPAs, and secured loans.

In the seven years of business, the network has grown exponentially, introducing new propositions catered toward members’ needs and the growing demands of the industry, including The Later Life Lending Network, The Right Admin Service and The Right Retirement Package.

Martin Wilson, CEO at The Right Mortgage, commented: "Following Brexit and a global pandemic, we are truly proud of what we’ve managed to achieve in the face of adversity. This has only been achievable given the dedicated staff we have at our helm and of course, our members and provider partners who are so fundamental to our success. We are always working on the next best thing for those in the industry, so are excited to keep supporting our members over the next year and beyond."