Uinsure and Twenty7Tec extend exclusive partnership

Uinsure has extended its exclusive partnership with mortgage technology specialist Twenty7Tec.

Users of Twenty7Tec’s CloudTwenty7 platform continue to be able to produce home insurance quotes automatically via Uinsure’s API for every mortgage case.

Since its launch, advisers have produced over 60,000 quotes alongside the mortgage journey in CloudTwenty7.

Simon Taylor, CEO at Uinsure, commented: “Our partnership with Twenty7Tec brings real value to the mortgage intermediary through our shared focus on delivering the best experience to advisers and their customers using technology, data science and digitisation.

“Twenty7tec is leading the drive to fully digitise the end to end mortgage journey opening up a fully integrated one stop shop across the entire home buying process. Twenty7Tec are investing heavily in the lender integration race which enables the two companies bring data rich capabilities into the mortgage and home insurance process for advisers and their customers. Home insurance is a crucial and mandatory step within that process and customers expect better digital personalisation. There is so much more we can do sitting integral to the mortgage application for lender, adviser and customer alike.”

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, said: “We are delighted to extend our exclusive relationship with Uinsure as both businesses share a passion and commitment to deliver the best digital experience an adviser or consumer can experience in the process of searching, applying for and obtaining a mortgage. Home insurance sits perfectly alongside everything our adviser users offer right at the point of mortgage advice delivery. Both companies are focused on providing better customer outcomes for all in a fully digital way.”

David Smith, chief innovation officer at Uinsure, added: “Advisers are critical to customers throughout the mortgage process, be it purchase or remortgage, and it’s not just about the lender. Protection is at the forefront of all our minds right now which includes protecting what for most will be their most valuable asset. Advice in home insurance is seeing a real surge in activity and popularity right now and technology is driving the new behaviours. Both Uinsure and Twenty7Tec are leaders in their field and will work together to use technology, data science and digitisation to enable advisers and support their drive to show the financial benefit to advice businesses and better customer outcomes for mortgagees. This is just one of a few investments Uinsure will be announcing in H2 to remain and redefine the frontier of Home Insur-Tech.”