Uinsure announce partnership with 360 Dotnet

Uinsure has announced a new partnership with 360 Dotnet who provides its solution, 360 Lifecycle to over 20% of the mortgage market.

This partnership allows the CRM data already within 360 Lifecycle to be automatically harnessed when providing a general insurance quote – making the process of generating a GI quote alongside a mortgage quicker and easier.

The technology also removes the need for advisers to ask customers numerous detailed questions, some of which the customer may not know the answer to - such as the type of locks on a house.

Ozgur Unlu, Managing Director, 360 Dotnet, comments:

“Our integration with Uinsure provides an exciting opportunity to collaborate with another mortgage technology service. We see the integration efficiently supporting our brokers with future applications. This latest integration is very much in line with our commitment to provide the quickest and easiest solution to mortgage brokers and their customers”

David Smith, Chief Innovation Officer, Uinsure, adds:

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with 360 Dotnet. At Uinsure, we’re on a mission to provide a GI quote with every mortgage application – easily and quickly. This partnership further demonstrates the significance of our Zero Questions user journey with a focus on advice to deliver better customer outcomes. Generating a quote easily is vital to the customer journey, allowing Advisers more time to spend talking with the customer to fully understand their requirements, and ensure they get the best product for them. With our Buy Now technology, the best advice, experience and products are now in the adviser’s hands at the point of mortgage advice delivery to provide a customer-centric focus.”