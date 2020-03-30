Regulator allows three-month pension transfer and auto-enrolment freeze

"Allowing firms and scheme trustees to agree to a temporary suspension of contributions makes sense, if it’s going to help prevent the business from going under."

The Pensions Regulator is allowing DB schemes to delay member requests to transfer out of the scheme by up to three months as part of new Covid-19 guidance for pension scheme trustees, employers and administrators.

The delay aims to help administrators manage their resources at a time when activity levels are very high and firms are dealing with reduced staff numbers and operational challenges. It also helps mitigate the risk of members being taken in by scams, or simply making poor financial planning decisions in response to the crisis situation.

The guidance also allows employers to delay or suspend contributions where necessary. They can also delay the submission of recovery plans where such information is currently expected by the Regulator.

The Regulator has also reminded trustees they can review the transfer terms available to members, in light of possible changes to the funding position of a scheme.

Tom McPhail, head of policy at Hargreaves Lansdown, commented: "Like the government and other public bodies, our financial regulators are pulling out all the stops to help businesses and individuals get through this time of crisis. Allowing firms and scheme trustees to agree to a temporary suspension of contributions makes sense, if it’s going to help prevent the business from going under.

"Keeping the business alive is likely to be in the long-term best interests of the members, even if it means a short-term hit to the funding position of the scheme.

"Crucially, such action is conditional upon the support of the firm’s bank and other funders and would have to be accompanied by the suspension of any dividend payments. Some accommodation towards delaying transfers also makes sense, where it is being used to protect the interests of the individual scheme members."