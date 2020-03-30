FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Regulation

Regulator allows three-month pension transfer and auto-enrolment freeze

The delay aims to mitigate the risk of members being taken in by scams or simply making poor financial planning decisions in response to the crisis.

Rozi Jones
|
30th March 2020
stop warn
"Allowing firms and scheme trustees to agree to a temporary suspension of contributions makes sense, if it’s going to help prevent the business from going under."

The Pensions Regulator is allowing DB schemes to delay member requests to transfer out of the scheme by up to three months as part of new Covid-19 guidance for pension scheme trustees, employers and administrators.

The delay aims to help administrators manage their resources at a time when activity levels are very high and firms are dealing with reduced staff numbers and operational challenges. It also helps mitigate the risk of members being taken in by scams, or simply making poor financial planning decisions in response to the crisis situation.

The guidance also allows employers to delay or suspend contributions where necessary. They can also delay the submission of recovery plans where such information is currently expected by the Regulator.

The Regulator has also reminded trustees they can review the transfer terms available to members, in light of possible changes to the funding position of a scheme.

Tom McPhail, head of policy at Hargreaves Lansdown, commented: "Like the government and other public bodies, our financial regulators are pulling out all the stops to help businesses and individuals get through this time of crisis. Allowing firms and scheme trustees to agree to a temporary suspension of contributions makes sense, if it’s going to help prevent the business from going under.

"Keeping the business alive is likely to be in the long-term best interests of the members, even if it means a short-term hit to the funding position of the scheme.

"Crucially, such action is conditional upon the support of the firm’s bank and other funders and would have to be accompanied by the suspension of any dividend payments. Some accommodation towards delaying transfers also makes sense, where it is being used to protect the interests of the individual scheme members."

Related articles
More from Regulation
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.