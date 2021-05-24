SimplyBiz Mortgages & Key Group join to launch ‘Simply Later Life’

SimplyBiz Mortgages has announced the launch of a new proposition, created in partnership with Key Group, to support its members in the later life market.

Simply Later Life uses the broad capabilities across Key Group and advanced functionality of Air Group to deliver a sourcing and referrals proposition for its members which includes access to the SimplyBiz sourcing platform developed alongside Air Group, access to Air Academy, helpdesk support, referral capacity via a Key Partnerships portal and access to more2life's range of products.

SimplyBiz Mortgages has said it will also provide financial promotions and regulatory and compliance support as part of the Simply Later Life offering.

Richard Merrett, Head of Strategic Development for SimplyBiz Mortgages, said:

“The past 12 months have accelerated the need for robust later life planning, and set the need to protect both family and home at the forefront of consumers’ minds. Equity release should be viewed not as a product, but as a potential solution where people can prepare, plan and protect in three crucial areas that impact their lives: family, tax and wealth planning and lifestyle.

“We are always looking for ways to support our firms and help them to grow, but it is essential that we do so in a sustainable manner, which is why we chose to partner with Key Group, a trusted specialist partner, to jointly deliver this valuable service."

Russell Warwick, Group Distribution Director at Key Group, commented:

“Having worked closely with SimplyBiz in the past, we know how hard they work to support their members’ ambitions to not only provide good customer outcomes but to develop robust sustainable business models. We are therefore pleased that we can build on our existing relationship to launch ‘Simply Later Life’."

“The later life lending market is growing and holds significant potential for advisers who are seeking to provide a broader range of options to their clients either directly or through referral partnerships. This partnership will make it easier for them to access the support and services that are right for their individual firms and allow them to provide robust compliant support to customers.”