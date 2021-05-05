FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Alternative Bridging expands case management team

Rozi Jones
|
5th May 2021
Risha Gajjar Alternative Bridging
"Consistently delivering great service means that you have to stay ahead of the game and so we’re investing in expanding our case management team and increasing our capability."

Alternative Bridging Corporation has expanded its case management team in response to increasing demand from brokers.

The bridging and development lender has recruited Risha Gajjar as a case manager to increase its capability. Risha joins from OneSavings Bank, where she worked for nearly three years in its lending and underwriting teams. She also has previous property experience, having worked for R&K Property Associates.

Alternative Bridging Corporation recently launched its Development 90 product, which offers a combination of 90% Loan to Cost and stretched LTGDV on schemes up to £4m.

Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “At Alternative Bridging Corporation, we’ve had a phenomenal response to our new launches this year and we have continued to support our entire lending proposition with first-rate service. But we know that consistently delivering great service means that you have to stay ahead of the game and so we’re investing in expanding our case management team and increasing our capability.

“Risha will be a great addition to the team and brings with her a huge amount of experience and enthusiasm. I have no doubt that she will be an asset to our business and our brokers.”

