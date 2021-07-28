FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Alternative Bridging reduces rates to 0.60%

Rozi Jones
|
28th July 2021
Jonathan Rubins Alternative Bridging
"We understand the importance of delivering on our promises and building long-standing relationships – but we also know that cost is always a consideration for borrowers."

Alternative Bridging Corporation has cut the rate on its bridging loans up to 70% LTV to just 0.60%.

This rate cut is the latest proposition enhancement from Alternative Bridging, which recently launched a new range for light and heavy refurbishments on residential and commercial property.

Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, commented: “At Alternative Bridging, our proposition is about so much more than just rate. We’ve got nearly 30 years in property lending and we know what it takes to deliver the right solution for a client, with cases that are individually underwritten by a team of experts, and a short line of command so decisions can be made simply and swiftly.

“We understand the importance of delivering on our promises and building long-standing relationships – but we also know that cost is always a consideration for borrowers. So, we are continually reviewing our offering to ensure that we can continue to deliver the most competitive rates alongside the most impressive service.”

